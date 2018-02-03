(BJP) MP from Kairana seat, Hukum Singh died on Saturday in a hospital at Noida. He was 79 year old and was admitted to the hospital on January 21 due to health problems. Prime minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to condole the death of Singh. Mr Modi said that singh served people with diligence and worked for welfare of farmers.

Hukum Singh, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Kairana in Uttar Pradesh, passed away on Saturday in a hospital at Noida. He was 79 year old and was admitted to the hospital on January 21 due to health issues. Mr Singh was born in 1938. He served as a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly for seven terms. He had also been part of the Cabinet in Uttar Pradesh under both leading national parties – BJP and Congress.

Hukum Singh was a law graduate from Allahabad University. He had cracked PCS (J) exam back in 1963, but decided to not become a judicial officer. Mr Singh joined Indian Army as a Commissioned Officer after 1962 Indo-China war. He served as Captain in 1965 Pakistan war. After taking voluntary retirement from Army in 1969, he started practicing law in Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh). Talking about the political journey, Singh took a political plunge in 1974 and became an MLA for the first time on a Congress ticket. He , however, switched sides to join the forces with BJP from where he won a term as MP from Kairana seat in 2014 general elections.

Meanwhile, Prime minister Narendra Minister has expressed grief over Hukum Singh’s death. “Anguished by the demise of MP and veteran leader from Uttar Pradesh, Shri Hukum Singh Ji. He served the people of UP with great diligence and worked for the welfare of farmers. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief,” the prime minister posted on micro-blogging site Twitter on Saturday after Singh’s demise.