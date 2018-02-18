Taking the schemes launched by the Prime Minister one step ahead, a BJP lawmaker from Madhya Pradesh cleaned a toilet in a school with his bare hands after he found out that students were unable to use it as it was clogged. In the video shared, BJP leader Mishra bent over the pot and started extracting the dirt which was causing the blockage. He was later seen using a stick to penetrate through the dirt till the water started flowing.

The BJP lawmaker, Janardan Mishra, who holds the Rewa District in the state, went down on his knees and started cleaning the toilets in the presence of other senior officials. The video of BJP lawmaker cleaning the toilet was later shared by a news agency using its Twitter handle. In the video shared, BJP leader Mishra bent over the pot and started extracting the dirt which was causing the blockage. He was later seen using a stick to penetrate through the dirt till the water started flowing.

मैंने अल्हौवा, नई गढ़ी में शासकीय विद्यालय का निरीक्षण किया ,वहां मैंने देखा कि बच्चे कई दिन से नहाये हुए नहीं हैं है , तो मैंने उनमे से एक बच्चे को नहलाया और शिक्षको से कहा कि वे अभिवावकों को कहें कि अपने बच्चों को प्रतिदिन नहलाकर विद्यालय भेंजे |

Apart from cleaning the clogged pots at schools, the BJP minister was also spotted sweeping the dirt off the streets in Rewa Nagar. In another video, BJP leader, Mishra also shared lessons on cleanliness with the students. He was also seen clipping the nails of a few students. During his inspection run in the state-run school in Nayi Garhi, the minister also gave a bath to students who came without the shower. The following incident is seen as a major boost to PM Modi’s pet projects like Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan and many more. Several BJP leaders have joined hands to together promote the schemes launched by the Prime Minister for its people. However, just a few days ago another BJP leader was seen urinating of the sidewalls of a road. The BJP leader was later identified as Kalicharan Saraf who holds Health Ministry in Rajasthan. Meanwhile, when Saraf was contacted about the incident he said, “its’ not a big deal”.