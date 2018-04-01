The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led Uttar Pradesh government has been attacked a number of times for by Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati for ignoring the backward class and conspiring against ending reservations completely. Now the UP government is facing the wrath of one of its own members who took out protests against Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath alleging that was a conspiracy to end reservations. BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule on Sunday spearheaded the protest against her own government in Lucknow.

‘Bhartiya Samvidhan aur Arakshan Bachao’ rally was started by Phule at the Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in the city as per a News 18 report. She offered flowers at the portrait of BR Ambedkar at the park which has been constructed as in his memory before leading the crowd to the cause of reservation. She alleged that the Yogi Adityanath government his doing nothing to stop the conspiracy being formulated for ending reservations. The BJP MP from Bahraich claimed that ending reservations will result in destruction and bloodbath.

“Reservation is not begging but instead it is a matter of representation. If the people in power try to change the Indian Constitution and end the reservation through it, then there will be a bloodbath for sure. Reservation was given to us by Baba Saheb as our right and no one else can claim it,” Phule was quoted as saying by News 18. The development comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government had announced a correction in BR Ambedkar’s name. The party had said that all documents under the name to be changed to Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar. Ramji was the name of Ambedkar’s father.

The move earned the UP government flak from the opposition with Mayawati targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in one of her statements. The BSP Supremo questioned Modi and asked why didn’t the Prime Minister use his father’s name between his name and termed the move as a cheap publicity stunt. “Does the prime minister write his name as Narendra ‘Damodardas’ Modi?” Mayawati asked. “This step is just for raking fake and cheap kind of popularity, while on the contrary Baba Saheb’s followers are being inflicted with atrocities,” she added. Phule too has been vocal about BJP’s stand against reservation and has previously to challenged her own party. She said that reservation will deprive the backwards and they won’t get there due, adding that she will continue to fight for any force trying to conspire against reservation.

#BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule speaks at a #rally held "to save Indian constitution and reservation" in #Lucknow Full video : https://t.co/w3pDYRipPM pic.twitter.com/hCveFQX3o4 — Outlook Magazine (@Outlookindia) April 1, 2018

“I will continue to work for the backwards of the society no matter what people or the party says. If reservation if scrapped, then the backwards of the country will not get their due representation in the society. The central government today seems not worried about the issue at all,” Phule said. Earlier during the Rajya Sabha elections minister and chief of Suheldev Party, Om Prakash Rajbhar, also expressed his displeasure over Yogi government’s working in the state and met BJP President Amit Shah in the same regard. BJP’s recent loss in Gorakhpur and Phoolpur by-elections has left its allies in doubts, meanwhile, BSP and SP’s reunion has only added to the saffron party’s misery.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App