The much talked about Anti-Romeo squads of Yogi Adityanath government in UP have found a new admirer. It is non-other than, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari. Manoj Tiwari impressed by working of the Anti-Romeo squads wants them to be set up in the national capital.

In a statement issued, he said that Anti-Romeo squad is a very good thing as it is related to women safety. He further added that in his opinion, such squads should also be started in Delhi.

Anti-Romeo squads constituted by the Yogi Aditynath government in Uttar Pradesh to control eve-teasing came under huge criticism when the self-appointed goons and vigilantes started threatening couples in public places in the name of woman protection. Several people had complained of being harassed by such vigilantes at public places and the initiative launched by the Yogi government faced a lot of backlash.

But, after a recent spike in crimes perpetrated against women, the UP government has decided to re-launch the move in the bid to keep a check a check on such crimes. Noida Police taking cognizance of the order issued by UP Chief Minister has announced that it will issue red cards to offenders found harassing women at public places. Red cards will be issued by Anti-Romeo squad to such offenders as a warning before initiating any criminal proceedings them.

