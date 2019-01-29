Mahendra Nath Pandey was speaking about the scandal which happened at the Meerabai Guest House in Lucknow. During a meeting post the break-up of the Mulayam-Kanshi Ram government in Uttar Pradesh, a tussle broke out between the SP and BSP. Mayawati was manhandled and beaten up by Samajwadi Party workers.

Ever since the coalition between Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party (SP) for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections was announced, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leaving no stone unturned to attack the alliance. Just a couple of days after BJP MLA Sadhna Singh called BSP chief Mayawati a kinnar (transgender), another BJP leader Mahendra Nath Pandey made controversial remarks both at Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

While speaking at a public event on Monday, Pandey, who serves as an MP from Chandauli, said that in one of the social media posts, he saw Akhilesh Yadav putting a shawl over Mayawati. “It was the same shawl that Akhilesh’s father Mulayam Singh Yadav had taken off from Mayawati during 1995 Guest House scandal,” he added.

#WATCH: UP Min MN Pandey says,' Meine social media pe dekha ek naujavan ne post kar diya ki Shri Akhilesh ji, Maya ji ko shawl pehna rahe hain, Toh naujavan likhta hai niche –Akhilesh ke mooh se ki… ye wahi shawl hai jo guest house mein pita ji ne utara tha. (28-01-2019) pic.twitter.com/E19CF06HJ2 — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2019

Mahendra Nath Pandey was speaking about the scandal which happened at the Meerabai Huest House in Lucknow. During a meeting post the break-up of the Mulayam-Kanshi Ram government in Uttar Pradesh, a tussle broke out between the SP and BSP. Mayawati was manhandled and beaten up by Samajwadi Party workers.

Last week, when BJP’s Sadhna Singh made derogatory remarks at Mayawati in public, she had to apologise later after BSP filed a complaint against her. Even former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav singled out BJP leaders and asked them to control the language they use in public.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More