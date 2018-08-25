One woman was dead and another injured after they were hit by BJP MP Narasimha Rao's car in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh. The accident took place on Friday evening when the BJP national spokesperson was travelling from Guntur to Vijayawada.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao met with an accident on Friday evening that led to the death of one woman and left one injured. The injured woman has been admitted to Government hospital in Vijayawada for treatment. According to reports, the accident took place when the BJP national spokesperson was travelling from Guntur to Vijayawada.

After registering a case under Section 304A (Causing death by negligence) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code, the police have detained the driver of GVL Narasimha Rao’s car. The Innova car, Toyota’s SUV, was registered under the Andhra Pradesh’s BJP office, according to Transport Department’s website.

The accused will be produced in a local court later in the day. The accident has given an opportunity to the opposition parties, particularly TDP to attack the BJP. TDP leaders have accused the BJP MP of neglecting the injured people after meeting with an accident.

However, the BJP has not issued any clarification and his point of view on the matter yet. Police have said that complete details of the incident will be revealed after inquiry as it is not clear whether Narasimha Rao was on his way to Ongole, a city in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh.

Two days ago, a BJP delegation had met state Governor ESL Narasimhan over alleged corruption in the tenders of Bhogapuram Airport.

