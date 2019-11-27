BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, who recently got a clean chit in the Malegoan bomblast case and was criticised after getting nominated in the defense panel, today landed in another soup after she called Nathuram Godse a deshbhakt (patriot). During the Winter Session of the Parliament, Sadhvi Pragya’s statement came in reply to DMK member A Raja, at the time of discussion on the Special Protection Group (Amendment) Bill. When the DMK leaders was giving an example and used statement of Godse on why he killed Mahatma Gandhi, Thakur interrupted him calling Godse a “deshbhakt.”

Interrupting the DMK leader, BJP MP said “You cannot give the example of a deshbhakt.” However, her remarks were later expunged by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. When the media persons asked for clarification on her recent remarks, BJP’s Pragya Thakur said that she would respond on Thursday.

#WATCH BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur on reports of her referring to Nathuram Godse as 'deshbhakt' in Lok Sabha: Pehle usko poora suniye, mai kal dungi jawab. pic.twitter.com/4xieTz5HpH — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2019

This was not the first time when Pragya Thakur made such controversial remarks. Earlier, during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bhopal MP had said “Nathuram Godse ek deshbhakt the, deshbhakt hain aur deshbhakt rahenge (Nathuram Godse was, is, and will remain a patriot).”

The Hindutva fire brand leader Sadhvi Pragya Thakur has been very bold and controversial with her statements. She had also said that 26/11 martyr IPS officer Hemant Karkare died because of her curse. She said that had cursed him for torturing her during the bomb blast investigation.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an interview had said that he won’t be able to forgive her ever for such controversial statement.

