BJP MP Rattan Lal Kataria attacks Rahul Gandhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Ambala Rattan Lal Kataria on Saturday struck a row after he used insensitive language to mention former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi’s involvement in the controversial Bofors scam. Kataria said Iska baap to mar gaya, Rahul ka, Bofors kaand ke laaga chunri mein daag mitaaoon kaise, wo to iss dunia se chala gaya aur daag mite nahi. Aur wo hamein keh rahe hain (Congress president Rahul Gandhi, who himslef is trying to remove the stains of Bofors scandal that took place during the prime ministership of his father late Rajiv Gandhi, says Prime Minister Narendra Modi is involved in Rafale deal). Kataria was addressing a press conference in Haryana’s Panchkula on Saturday.

Interacting with students at the Stella Maris College in Chennai on March 14, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said an investigation will be launched into the Rafale deal and action taken against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and industrialist Anil Ambani after the Congress-led alliance comes back to power in 2019. Both Modi and Ambani will go to jail, the Congress president said. For more than past one year Rahul is claiming that PM Modi stole Rs 30,000 crore from the deal, and gave it to his businessman friend Anil Ambani.

Terming the proposed Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi a herculean task for both the parties, Kataria said the leaders the same people, who were criticising the BJP during the previous elections, are all set to join the BJP ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

If reports are to be believed, the Haryana BJP stands divided over Kataria and the party is trying to field another leader from Ambala instead of Kataria. Kataria has sought a party ticket for his wife Banto Devi to contest from Ambala Lok Sabha seat, but everal BJP leaders are opposing it.

Kataria got elected to 16th Lok Sabha from Ambala as a candidate of the Bharatiya Janata Party. He was also elected to 13th Lok Sabha from Ambala on a BJP ticket.

Apart from that, Kataria is a member of the BJP National Council and became the state vice-president of the Bhartiya Janata Yuva Morcha in 1980.

He is also a committed worker of Rashtriya Swayam Sewak Sangh for the last 37 years.

