Sunday, September 15, 2024
BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad Slams Mamata Banerjee Over Kolkata Rape & Murder Case, Questions Her Right To Office

Prasad took shots at Bengal CM and said there can't be a greater insult that the incident happened under a woman CM.

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Ravi Shankar Prasad on Sunday hit out at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the rape and murder case of a trainee doctor in Kolkata, saying she does not have the “right” to stay in her position.
Prasad took shots at Bengal CM and said there can’t be a greater insult that the incident happened under a woman CM.

“In the rule of Mamata Banerjee, a daughter was raped, what can be said about it? This happened under a woman Chief Minister, there can be no greater insult than this. Her government tried its best to stop the investigation. She does not have the right to stay in her position,” Prasad told ANI.
CBI arrested Sandip Ghosh, the former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, along with Abhijit Mondal, the officer-in-charge of Tala police station, on Saturday. Both accused were presented in the Sealdah court today.

Earlier on Saturday, CM Mamata Banerjee visited Swasthya Bhawan, the state health department headquarters in Salt Lake in Kolkata, to meet with doctors who are on a sit-in protest and assured them that she would look into their demands and take action against those found guilty.

“I have been a student leader myself, I have also struggled a lot in my life, I understand your struggle. I am not worried about my position. It rained all night yesterday, you were sitting here protesting; I was worried all night…After listening to your demands, I will study them. I do not run the government alone, I will definitely find a solution by studying your demands with senior officials. Whoever is found guilty will definitely be punished. I am asking for some time from you. The state government will not take any action against you (protesting doctors),” the chief minister said.

People and doctors have been protesting the brutal rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The victim was found dead in the seminar hall of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.

The incident has sparked a war of words between the BJP and the state government, with the BJP demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

