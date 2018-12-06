BJP MP Savitri Bai quits party: BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule has resigned from the party. The parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich had been criticising the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre from quite some time now.

BJP MP Savitri Bai quits party: BJP MP Savitri Bai Phule has resigned from the party. While announcing her decision, she said the BJP was trying to create divisions in the country. The parliamentarian from Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich had been criticising the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre from quite some time now. Her resignation comes months ahead of crucial Lok Sabha elections next year. She has decided to organise a rally of Bahujan Samaj at Rama Bai Rall Sthal in Lucknow on December 23 in a bid to intensify her attack on the BJP government, reports said.

Her announcement to quit the BJP comes on the 125th birth anniversary of Dalit icon Babasaheb Ambedkar. She had organised various rallies in the past few months in which she had been critical of her party over various issues, particularly on those related to Dalits. The 37-year-old politician is said to be broadly popular among voters of Dalit community. On Wednesday, she had targeted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his controversial remarks on the caste of Lord Hanuman.

She had claimed that Lord Hanuman was a slave and a slave of manuwadi people. Yogi Adityanath while addressing a rally in poll-bound Rajasthan had claimed that Lord Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit.

She had recently demanded that a statue of Buddha should be installed at the disputed site in Ayodhya. Her statement came at a time when clamour for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has reached a crescendo.

