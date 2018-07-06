Gopal Shetty, BJP MP from Mumbai North, stirred a massive controversy on Friday when he said that Christians are 'angrez' and they did not contribute to the freedom struggle of India. However, he later clarified that he did not mean those words and has resigned from his party post.

It seems like when it comes to stirring up controversies, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders take the plaudits away with flying colours. This time, a BJP MP from Mumbai North sent shockwaves across the country when he said that Christians did not play any role in the freedom struggle of the country. He went on to call the Christians of India as ‘angrez’. Although he lamented his comments a couple of hours later but the damage was already done.

In a video that surfaced on Friday, Gopal Shetty could be heard saying that Christians were British, hence they didn’t participate in India’s freedom struggle. He continues to say that India was not freed by Hindus or Muslims, rather people from both the religion fought as one for the Independence.

Gopal Shetty was speaking at an Eid-e-Milad gathering organised by the Shia Kabrastan Committee at Malad’s Malvani in Mumbai on Sunday. The video spread like wildfire on social media and the BJP MP became a subject of much criticism and abuse.

Later, while speaking to media, Shetty maintained that his statement has been misrepresented as his intentions of saying it was different. “I have never discriminated against anyone,” he said.

The BJP MP also stressed that he has notified the party president about his decision to resign from the party. He will meet the party leaders later in the day where the decision on his resignation will be taken.

My statement has been misrepresented. I have never discriminated against anyone.Still, I have informed state party president about my decision to resign to which he has asked me to meet him: BJP MP Gopal Shetty on his "Christians did not contribute to freedom struggle" statement. pic.twitter.com/pjF4rfXb4V — ANI (@ANI) July 6, 2018

Earlier on June 1, BJP corporator Ram Krishna Yadav and Rajneesh Gupta caused a storm in Lucknow when they sent a proposal to construct a statue of Hindu god Lakshman near the city’s iconic Teele Wali Masjid.

The proposal to erect the statue of a Hindu god close to the symbolic mosque was sent to Lucknow’s Mayor Sanyukta Bhatia. Uttar Pradesh BJP spokesperson further added fuel to the controversy by saying that Lucknow was earlier known as Lakhanpuri and Laxamanpuri, hence there shouldn’t be any issue if a Lakshman statue is constructed there. The proposal is yet to receive a final nod from the authorities.

