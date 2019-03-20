Actor turned politician Shatrughan Sinha may contest the Lok Sabha elections from Patna Sahib on Congress ticket. Sinha, who is representing Patna Sahib since 2009, had a fallout with the party leadership after he was left out of the cabinet. The general election in Bihar is scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19 in seven phases.

Shatrughan Sinha said he was trying to inject humour into what he sees as a grim situation with his "triple talaq" comment.

Rebel Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Shatrughan Sinha is likely to contest on a Congress ticket this time in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. As per reports, BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha may fight the upcoming polls from Bihar's Patna Sahib constituency on a Congress ticket. Earlier reports had said BJP was set to replace Sinha with Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is currently a Rajya Sabha member, from Bihar. Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of the party leadership on several occasions in the past.

Shatrughan Sinha has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on several occasions. He even slammed PM Narendra Modi for blaming Jawaharlal Nehru for the partition and previous Congress governments for various problems currently being faced by the country.

Sinha, who is also a member of the BJP national executive, has also maintained warm ties with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav. Sinha had also visited Lalu numerous times in jail. He also attended Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s mega opposition rally held in January.

Earlier, it was reported that the actor turned politician will contest the Lok Sabha elections in Bihar as an independent candidate backed by Congress-RJD Mahagathbandhan.

Shatrughan Sinha, who is representing Patna Sahib since 2009, had a fallout with the party leadership after he was left out of the cabinet. He has since publicly criticized the party leadership and the Prime Minister.

Sinha became a minister in the former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s cabinet by holding two portfolios, the Department of Health and Family Welfare and the Department of shipping. In 2006, he was appointed as the head of the BJP Culture and Arts Department.

BJP and Janata Dal (United) had announced the alliance in the state. The BJP, who is also a partner in the government headed by Nitish Kumar, had given 17 seats to the Janata Dal (United) out of the 40 Lok Sabha seats.

The general election in Bihar is scheduled to be held from April 11 to May 19. Polling in Bihar will be conducted in seven phases.

