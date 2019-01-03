Dissident BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Thursday called Prime Minister Narendra Modi's interview to ANI as well-scripted, choreographed, well-researched and rehearsed show. In a series of tweets, Shatrughan Sinha asked PM Modi that why he has not done any press conference in last 4.5 years. The shotgun suggested Prime Minister to do a presser and answer all the questions which have been raised by the opposition.

Shotgun said that everyone knows that PM doesn’t want to face the media but at least he should have the courage to answer questions from the senior leaders like Yashwant Sinha and journalist Arun Shourie. Sinha added that though Prime Minister looked cool and composed in his interview, it was not as convincing as his earlier performances.

“In the past, all Hon’ble PMs have had press conferences but Sir, you haven’t done even one in your tenure of 4.5 years. Why Sir? Let’s have genuine journalists without the Sarkari mindset and not your regular Raag Darbari clan,” BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha said.

He also asked PM Modi that why he is uncomfortable to face journalists like Ravish Kumar and Vinod Dua.

Sinha advised the BJP top leaders to be bold, honest and transparent without any dramatic effects. “I very humbly suggest as a friend, colleague and brother this food for thought. Accept it, good for you and the nation, but if you reject it then may God Bless us. Elections are around the corner, Sir. Long Live Democracy! Jai Hind!” said Shatrughan Sinha.

