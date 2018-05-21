On Sunday, BJP MP from Bihar, Shatrughan Sinha slammed the saffron party saying that it has turned into a two-man show. He further added that if speaking truth amounts to rebellion then he is a rebellion. In a veiled attack at Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the Patna Sahib MP said that the BJP was not the same party that he had joined years ago. On the other hand, Yashwant Sinha, who had recently quit the BJP said that the party was involved in horse-trading after the Karnataka elections results were declared.

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha, while interacting with journalists said BJP has become a two-man show and the internal democracy was finished in the party

Calling himself a rebel for speaking the truth, BJP MP from Bihar, Shatrughan Sinha was seen slamming the saffron party while interacting with the media persons in Chandigarh on Sunday. Being accompanied by BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, both the leaders were in the city to address the workers of newly formed Jan Kalyan Manch, an outfit constituted by Chandigarh BJP’s Harmohan Dhawan. The disgruntled leader said that if speaking truth is termed as being rebellion, then he was a rebellion. “If to call a spade a spade is a rebellion then, yes, I am a rebel,” said Shatrughan Sinha.

He further alleged that the party had always neglected him for speaking the truth, and this affects him a lot. “There were elections in Bihar where there were 40-star campaigners but I was not among them. Similarly, there were elections in Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Delhi where I was not asked to participate but I never crossed boundaries. If calling spade a spade is rebellious, yes I could be called a rebel,” Sinha was quoted as saying.

In a veiled attack at Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, the Patna Sahib MP said that the BJP was not the same party that he had joined years ago. “Now the BJP was a one-man show and a two-man army. BJP has become a puppet in the hands of two persons,” asserted Sinha.

Ruling out the possibility to quit the party, Sinha noted that he did not join the party to leave it. “I did not join the party [BJP] to leave it, or violate any limits. But, yes, if the party wants to leave me [out], I would not challenge their wisdom,” said Sinha.

While talking about his new platform, Rashtriya Manch, he said that it is a movement and not a political party. He further added that it is not an anti-party movement too, and anyone who wants to save democracy can join it.

Meanwhile, Yashwant Sinha who had quit the party last month that the party was actually involved in the horse-trading post elections result in Karnataka. “With the Opposition parties coming together and unitedly fighting against the BJP, I am sure winning general elections due in 2019 for the BJP would be an uphill task,” Sinha said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App