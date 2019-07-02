Sunny Deol clarifies after backlash on appointing representative in Gurdaspur: The newly-elected BJP MP on Monday announced the appointment of writer and line producer Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his representative who would attend meetings and update him about the latest developments in Gurdaspur.

BJP MP Sunny Deol clarifies after backlash on appointing representative Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency: Actor-turned-parliamentarian Sunny Deol on Tuesday issued a clarification after sparking controversy following his appointment of a nominee as a representative of his Gurdaspur Lok Sabha constituency. The newly-elected BJP MP on Monday had announced the appointment of writer and line producer Gurpreet Singh Palheri as his representative who would attend meetings and update him about the latest developments in Gurdaspur.

The opposition Congress termed Deol’s move as betrayal with the mandate he was given in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Clarifying the appointment, Deol said that he appointed his personal assistant to represent his office in his Lok Sabha constituency, adding that the move was made to ensure smooth flow of work when he is out of Gurdaspur to attend the parliament or travelling for work. He maintained that the intention is to merely ensure that no work in disrupted or delayed due to any reason.

He said that the BJP has its entire party leadership in the constituency to look into the matters who has his full support. Former Bollywood actor said that he as an elected MP is genuinely committed to the cause of Gurdaspur and will do his best to ensure that he serves people to the best of his capacity.

Meanwhile, Deol won the elections during recently-concluded parliamentary elections, defeating Congress candidate Sunil Kumar Jakhar by over 80,000 votes.

