BJP MP Sunny Deol could end up losing his seat if EC takes strict action against him for overspending during his election campaign.

BJP MP Sunny Deol could be facing difficulty for overspending during his election campaigning in 2019 LokSabha elections. Sunny Deol who won on a BJP ticket from Gurdaspur seat of Punjab may even lose his seat if the Election Commission takes a tough action. The commission has received a complaint that the actor turned politician has exceeded the set expenditure limit during the election campaigning.

The Election Commission (EC) has set a limit of Rs. 70 lakh on the expenditure during campaign in elections. Anybody who crosses this limit is bound to face action as it is seen as a violation of the guidelines of the commission. EC has received a complaint against Sunny Deol for over-expenditure and is hence planning to issue a notice to him for surpassing the Rs 70 lakh threshold limit. It has been alleged that the cine star has spent around Rs 86 lakh in his election campaigning.

According to the EC directives, exceeding the expenses can invite strict action against an MP and EC holds the right to suspend parliamentary membership of such a candidate for violating EC norms.

Sunny Deol had contested against Sunil Jakhar, the chief of Punjab Congress and won the seat with a margin of over 80,000 votes. Earlier, the Gurdaspur seat had actor-politician Vinod Khanna as member of parliament from BJP. BJP was looking for a face on this seat post the demise of Vinod Khanna and this time fielded Sunny Deol from the same constituency.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App