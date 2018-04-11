BJP MP Udit Raj, who had earlier written to CBI seeking the arrest of ICICI bank chief Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochchar for the alleged embezzlement of public money, revealed that the company has squandered Rs 1,000 crore from Central governmental schemes by enlisting fake beneficiaries.

BJP MP Udit Raj, who had earlier written to the CBI seeking the arrest of ICICI Bank managing director Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar for alleged embezzlement of public money, revealed that the company has squandered Rs 1,000 crore from Central governmental schemes by enlisting fake beneficiaries. In his interview to NewsX, Udit Raj revealed that he had earlier taken up the issue in 2013 citing reports of whistleblower Arvind Gupta. Raj said, “I took up the issue in 2013 and wrote a detailed letter about the embezzlement of ICICI Lombard to the Central government.”

After meeting whistleblower Arvind Gupta, he got to know that a lot of government funding is squandered by ICICI from Central government schemes. “In Textile Ministry’s scheme Rajiv Gandhi Shilpi Swasthya Bima Yojna (RGSSBY), ICICI Lombard enrolled 30,000 artisans out of which 12,500 were found non-existence. The discrepancies were found in West Bengal, Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and other states as well. Once caught and exposed, ICICI Bank’s subsidiary ICICI Lombard refunded a small part of the loot,” Udit Raj said. He further alleged that he had raised the issue in Parliament but was continuously hushed up by bureaucrats and was ignored by the then ruling UPA.

In 2013, Chanda Kochhar was seen as a strong personality hence, no action was taken against her. Now that other scams are being highlighted some action is being taken. Udit Raj, on April 6, had written a 3-page letter to CBI director Alok Kumar citing a complaint of whistleblower Arvind Gupta that reportedly shows the misuse of power and authority by Chanda Kochhar in criminal conspiracy with Deepak Kochhar and Videocon Group chairman Venugopal Dhoot.

