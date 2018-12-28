BJP MP writes to Ayodhya DM demanding house for Lord Ram under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Hari Narayan Rajbhar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh's Ghosi, has written to Ayodhya District Magistrate demanding a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Lord Ram. The BJP parliamentarian demanded the shelter for Lord Ram as he has been living in a tent.

BJP MP writes to Ayodhya DM demanding house for Lord Ram under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Hari Narayan Rajbhar, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Ghosi, has written to Ayodhya District Magistrate demanding a house under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana for Lord Ram. The BJP parliamentarian demanded the shelter for Lord Ram as he has been living in a tent. This comes at a time when clamour for early construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya has reached a crescendo, with Hindu outfits including the RSS demanding that the Narendra Modi government should take the legislative or ordinance route for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Supreme Court will take up the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute case on January 4, according to the list of cases to be heard by the top court.

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad has urged the Supreme Court to fast-track the hearing in the Ayodhya title suit. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on December 23 said Ram temple in Ayodhya will only be built by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He was addressing Yuva Kumbh event in state capital Lucknow.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the government aims to provide affordable houses to the urban poor by March 2022. The ambitious scheme was launched in 2015 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

