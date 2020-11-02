BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Aonla Dharmendra Kashyap has written a letter to Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat alleging extortion by Uttarakhand Police to allow illegal mining. Kashyap said that trucks overloaded with sand and other materials used in construction work are being illegally sent to Uttar Pradesh from Uttarakhand.

Demanding a high-level inquiry into the illegal mining, he alleged that the Uttarkhand Police is taking illegal monetary gratification from drivers to allow these trucks. He has demanded action against the culprits.

The BJP MP stated that the act of Uttarakhand Police is denting the state government’s ‘zero tolerance’ image. Earlier Fire erupted in the forests of Barahat and Mukhem range of Uttarkashi district, besides those at Barkot and Purola region of Yamuna valley.

District Forest Officer Sandeep Kumar on Sunday said that the department has taken the help of 30 Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel in extinguishing the fire.