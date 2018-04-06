PM Modi said that all the MPs from every part of the nation will fast on April 12 to mark their protest against the opposition for stalling Parliament's proceedings. Speaking at the BJP parliamentary meet on Friday, PM Modi said that the ruling party's focus was 'inclusive politics' while the Opposition was putting all its efforts in 'divisive politics'. BJP's Ananth Kumar said that the party will also take out 'Sabka saath sabka vikas yatra'.

In a bid to ensure development and to counter the opposition over its stand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that all the Bharatiya Janata party MPs will be fasting for a day to protest the deadlock in the Parliament. On Friday, PM Modi blamed the Opposition party for playing divisive politics. He said that all the MPs from every part of the nation will fast on April 12 to mark their protest against the opposition for stalling Parliament’s proceedings. The following information was later confirmed by Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ananth Kumar.

While addressing the BJP parliamentary meet, PM Modi said that the ruling party’s focus was ‘inclusive politics’ while the Opposition was putting all its efforts in ‘divisive politics’. He further accused the party of spreading negative politics over BJP’s unchallenged rise in the country. Currently, the ruling government is facing string criticism from opposition over several protests being staged by the Dalits across the nation. Facing the heat over violent protest, PM Modi said that all BJP MPs will be reaching out to various villages and share Centre’s idea of welfare. he said that between April 14 and May 5, the MPs will visit 20,844 villages with over 50% population of scheduled castes and tribes to spread various measures opted by the Centre for their welfare.

Talking to media about the announcement, BJP’s Ananth Kumar said that the party will also take out ‘Sabka saath sabka vikas yatra’. On April 6, the day that BJP celebrated as 38th Foundation Day, PM Modi said that BJP became the largest party following the blessings it garnered from the people and the tireless efforts by the BJP workers. While speaking at the parliamentary meet, PM Modi also paid tributes to the senior and late leaders of the party.

