Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed his party workers at BJP National Convention at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The BJP gave corruption-free government while Congress was indulged in high-level scams, PM Modi said as he began his speech. India lost 10 years during the Congress regime, the prime minister further added. India was now moving towards honesty and development, he said. In an apparent reference to Christain Michel, PM Modi said the BJP has proven that government doesn’t require a middleman. Only BJP can take India to new heights, he said.
PM Modi takes jibe at mahagathbandhan
Taking a jibe at coming together of various political parties, PM Modi said nowadays a campaign is going on to publicise a failed experiment in the history of Indian politics by the name of "mahagathbandhan". He further said these people are trying to make a 'majboor sarkaar'.
'Banks forced to give loans to fraudsters under Congress regime'
Banks gave loans of Rs 18 lakh cr in 60 yrs and Rs 34 lakh cr in last 6 yrs of Congress government, the prime minister said. He further said there were two means of taking loans in the country: One common process and the other Congress process. In the Congress process, banks were forced to give loans to fraudster friends, he said while attacking Congress.
Important initiatives taken in last 4 years for women empowerment
PM Modi said important initiatives have been taken up in last 4 years for women empowerment. The prime minister said farmers were treated as vote banks by previous governments. People have made fun of ' Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' for political opposition, but we have come a long way to free society of wrong beliefs that existed for decades, the prime minister said.
'Even kids know there is no scam in Rafale deal'
PM Modi said Congress leaders do no respect Supreme Court decisions. He was referring to Rafale deal verdict. The prime minister said even kids know there is no scam in Rafale deal.
'Congress shielding Michel'
Congress was trying to shield Christain Michel, the alleged middleman in AgustaWestland scam, he said, adding that Chowkidar won't spare anyone who was involved in irregularities
'Congress betrayed the country repeatedly'
Attacking Rahul Gandhi-led party, PM Modi said Congress repeatedly betrayed this country. Comparing the achievements of his government with previous governments, he said Rs 18 lakh crore loans were issued since independence while Rs 52 lakh crore loans have been issued under this government so far.
PM Modi reiterates Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas
The present government has treated every religion and region equally, said the prime minister while reiterating his Sabka Sath-Sabka Vikas agenda. The BJP-led NDA government will double the farmers' income by 2022, he said, adding his government was focused on peasants.
10 per cent quota ensures justice for all
While speaking on 124th Constitution Amendment Bill that seeks to provide 10 per cent quota in government jobs and education for economically weaker of the general category, PM Modi said 10 per quota will ensure justice for all. At present, the Bill awaits President assent.