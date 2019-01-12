Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed his party workers at BJP National Convention at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The BJP gave corruption-free government while Congress was indulged in high-level scams, PM Modi said as he began his speech.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed his party workers at BJP National Convention at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi. The BJP gave corruption-free government while Congress was indulged in high-level scams, PM Modi said as he began his speech. India lost 10 years during the Congress regime, the prime minister further added. India was now moving towards honesty and development, he said. In an apparent reference to Christain Michel, PM Modi said the BJP has proven that government doesn’t require a middleman. Only BJP can take India to new heights, he said.

