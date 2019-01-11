Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders on Friday attended two-day BJP National Council meeting, being held at the Ramlila ground. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Murali Manohar Joshi and veteran BJP leader LK Advani were also present at the National Council meeting. Addressing the council, BJP president Amit Shah lauded PM Modi for giving green signal to the 10% job reservation for the people in the general category.
Focusing on Lok Sabha elections 2019, Amit Shah said that it is one of the most important elections for the BJP and as well as for the country. During his address to the BJP workers, cadres, Amit Shah talked about various BJP schemes including providing LPG connections, building toilets, promoting girl education and other schemes.
Speaking about BJP’s preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah said that he is well versed with the situation of the party in Uttar Pradesh and said that BJP seat tally will only increase in the upcoming elections. Amit Shah also said that BJP will once again win the majority in the general elections.
Highlights
Amit Shah says BJP wants mandir by law
BJP president Amit Shah during his address at the party's National Council meeting said that BJP wants a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya. However, the matter is in the Supreme Court and the government is trying effort so that an early solution comes and the temple is constructed.
Amit Shah says gathbandhan has no coherent ideology
Speaking at the BJP National Council meet, Amit Shah said that the mahagathbandhan has no agenda, no ideology, and is playing politics on national security issues. Amit Shah meanwhile also recounted BJP government
Amit Shah says NRC Bill will identify illegal immigrants
BJP president Amit Shah on Friday spoke on the NRC issue and said that the Bill is to identify the infiltrators and those who have illegally entered the country. Amit Shah hit out at Congress and other opposition parties who were opposing the Bill.
Speaking at the BJP National Council meeting, being held at Ramlila Maidan, Amit Shah said that he is in constant touch with the state unit and can confidently say that BJP's tally will increase to 74.
Amit Shah says PM Modi most popular leader in the entire world
Addressing the BJP cadres at the National Council meeting, Amit Shah said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is the most popular leader in the entire world. Amit Shah said that 2019 General Elections is going to be the most important elections.
Amit Shah lauds decisions taken in 32nd GST council meet
Lauding the decisions made in the 32nd GST council meet, Amit Shah said that traders who accept composition plan with a turnover of up to Rs 1.5 crore will have to pay only 1% tax. This is a big decision for millions of small businessmen and small industries.
Amit Shah says aware of party's situation in Uttar Pradesh
BJP president Amit Shah on Friday attended BJP's 2-day national council meeting being held at Ramlila Ground in Delhi. Addressing the gathering, Amit Shah said that he is in touch with party's situation in Uttar Pradesh and mentioned that BJP will gain more seats in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.