Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders on Friday attended two-day BJP National Council meeting, being held at the Ramlila ground. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Murali Manohar Joshi and veteran BJP leader LK Advani were also present at the National Council meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP President Amit Shah and other senior BJP leaders on Friday attended two-day BJP National Council meeting, being held at the Ramlila ground. Home Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, Murali Manohar Joshi and veteran BJP leader LK Advani were also present at the National Council meeting. Addressing the council, BJP president Amit Shah lauded PM Modi for giving green signal to the 10% job reservation for the people in the general category.

Focusing on Lok Sabha elections 2019, Amit Shah said that it is one of the most important elections for the BJP and as well as for the country. During his address to the BJP workers, cadres, Amit Shah talked about various BJP schemes including providing LPG connections, building toilets, promoting girl education and other schemes.

Speaking about BJP’s preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Amit Shah said that he is well versed with the situation of the party in Uttar Pradesh and said that BJP seat tally will only increase in the upcoming elections. Amit Shah also said that BJP will once again win the majority in the general elections.

Highlights

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App