At the concluding day of the 2-day national executive meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party president Amit Shah declared that the party will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will rule for another 50 years. The national executive took place as the government is facing stiff opposition over a number of issues, including the rising fuel prices and Assam citizens' list.

At the concluding day of the 2-day national executive meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), party president Amit Shah declared that the party will win the upcoming Lok Sabha elections and will rule for another 50 years. Calling upon the party workers to strengthen the party in every nook and corner of the country, Shah said that BJP must win each and every constituency.

As the executive meet came to an end, BJP released a 23-point programme to reach voters ahead of the crucial assembly election in several states and the upcoming 2019 general elections.

The national executive took place as the government is facing stiff opposition over a number of issues, including the rising fuel prices and Assam citizens’ list.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More