The party released a 23-point programme to reach voters ahead of the crucial assembly election in several states and the upcoming 2019 general elections. Senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vijay Rupani addressed the media during the two-day meeting in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (right) on Sunday claimed that no government has worked as much as the BJP did for the country.

The two-day national executive meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) concluded in New Delhi on Sunday amid chants of ‘Ajey Bharat, Atal BJP’ slogans. On the last day of the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged party workers to interact with the public and work for 2019.

Modi claimed no government has worked as much as the BJP did for the country.

The party released a 23-point programme to reach voters ahead of the crucial assembly election in several states and the upcoming 2019 general elections. Senior BJP leaders Amit Shah, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar, Nirmala Sitharaman, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vijay Rupani addressed the media during the two-day meeting in New Delhi.

The two-day national executive meet of the BJP began on Saturday with several top leaders of the party attacking the Opposition with their scathing speeches.

Addressing BJP’s national executive meet on Sunday, PM Modi slammed Opposition’s mahagatbandhan and claimed that they are leaderless and have no agenda for the upcoming elections. During his first address, PM Modi paid tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee and called said a phrase, ‘Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP’.

PM Modi ji paid tribute to Atal ji&called a powerful phrase in his honour,'Ajay Bharat, Atal BJP'. An India which is not to be subjugated by anyone&BJP which remains firmly committed to its principle:Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad after BJP's national executive meeting.#Delhi pic.twitter.com/5PL0eEmZA1 — ANI (@ANI) September 9, 2018

Earlier on Saturday, the saffron party sounded the poll bugle for Lok Sabha elections 2019 and vowed to perform better than 2014. BJP president Amit Shah inaugurated the party meeting and his address made it apparent that the party is confident of returning in power in 2019 and that too with more number of seats than 2014.

PM Modi, BJP president Amit Shah, Senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani and finance minister Arun Jaitley were among the top leaders who attended the meeting. It also marked the presence of party’s state unit presidents and national office bearers. During the meeting, the saffron party postponed the party elections paving way for Amit Shah to lead the saffron party as president till 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More