Addressing a press conference at the Ambedkar International Centre, where the 2-day national executive meeting of BJP has begun, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that, during the meeting, the party president Amit Shah asserted BJP’s commitment to work in the interest of the country and has called the united opposition an alliance of lies and falsehood. Sitharaman also said that Shah praised Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on the issue fo Urban Naxal.

Sitharaman said that party president called the opposition Mahagathbandhan an eye-wash. As per Sitharaman, Amit Shah said that parties which are in Mahagathbandhan have been defeated by BJP even after 2014. Mahagathabandhan will not make any difference.

On the contentious issue of refuge, Sitharam said that Amit Shah is in favour to grant refuge to those in Afghanistan, Pakistan or in Bangladesh, Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christain or Jain who approach India seeking refuge.

