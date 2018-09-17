While sharing the video on Facebook, BJP's Nishikant Dubey said that a BJP worker cleansed his feet and drank the water out of the happiness he got after the foundation stone of the flyover was laid. He added that he too wishes to drink water off the cleansed feet of the BJP cadres but only after he has done something for his parents. Dubey further hailed BJP and India.

a BJP worker can be seen washing the feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and later drinking the water

In a bizarre video that went viral on social media, a BJP worker can be seen washing the feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and later drinking the water. The following incident took place during an ongoing event in Jharkhand’s Godda. The BJP worker who drank the water was later identified as Pawan Shah. The incident got highlighted after the BJP leader Nishikant Dubey shared the video on his Facebook page. In the post shared on Facebook, Dubey further lauded Pawan Shah for keeping his promise.

While sharing the video on Facebook, BJP’s Nishikant Dubey said that a BJP worker cleansed his feet and drank the water out of the happiness he got after the foundation stone of the flyover was laid. He added that he too wishes to drink water off the cleansed feet of the BJP cadres but only after he has done something for his parents. Dubey further hailed BJP and India.

Reports add that the incident took place n September 16.

Earlier, BJP lawmaker Nishikant Dubey made headlines after he said that he will be taking care of all the legal expenses of the four men who were accused of lynching to men n suspicion of cattle theft.

Nishikant Dubey who represents Godda in Parliament said that bearing the legal expenses of the accused was his personal decision and had nothing to do with the BJP. Talking to NDTV, he said that the whole village was involved in the thrashing of the two people. He added that these four people were being singled out because their cattle were stolen.

#WATCH BJP worker washes feet of BJP Godda MP Nishikant Dubey and drinks that water, at an event in Jharkhand's Godda (16.09.18) pic.twitter.com/J2YwazQDhg — ANI (@ANI) September 17, 2018

