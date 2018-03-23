Ex-Union Minister and a former BJP leader Arun Shourie said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have hugely contributed in uniting all the other Opposition parties in the recent times. Arun Shorie also talked about the recently nurtured friendship between Samajwadi Party and Mayawati’s BSP. He highlighted that how the two opposition parties came together to fight against the BJP. The two had joined hands to counter BJP in the state and it was because of this friendship that BJP suffered a shameful loss in the Uttar Pradesh by poll.

The 2019 Lok Sabha elections are just around the corner, triggering a war of words between political parties on who gets their message out to the voters more effectively. Many political experts say that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slowly losing its charm which it had after a sweeping majority in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. However, according to former Union Minister Arun Shourie, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government have hugely contributed in uniting all the other Opposition parties. The former BJP member also stated that even though the Opposition has joined hands but currently the situation is not right for them to form a single party and fight against the ruling government in upcoming 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Commenting on the upcoming elections, former Union Minister Arun Shourie claimed that the Opposition has come together and are working to fight their inability of putting up a credible face against PM Modi in the election. Talking to NDTV, Shore highlighted, “I don’t think there was a face against Indira Gandhi in 1977.” Arun Shourie also talked about the resentments which were now surfacing in front of the BJP like when thousands of farmers protested against the government in Mumbai. Former BJP member, Shourie, also talked about the recently nurtured friendship between once arch-rivals, Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

During the Uttar Pradesh by-elections, the two had joined hands to counter BJP in the state and it was because of this friendship that BJP suffered a shameful loss in the by polls and lost their Gorakhpur seat, which had been under BJP’s rule for over 20 years. Once a supporter of PM Modi — Arun Shourie, blamed Prime Minister for driving the opposition on the same side. According to NDTV, Arun Shourie said, “I feel Mr Modi is working very hard to put the opposition together and he will succeed. Because he has convinced them that yes, I will exterminate each one of you…Then if you are Mamata Banerjee or X or Y… You will realise that unless you get together with everyone, then each one will be taken apart.”

While referring to Hardik Patel, Jignesh Mevani and Alpesh Thakore, former BJP member stated that ‘these people come from nowhere’ and are nothing but the creation of PM Modi. “They are creations of this aggressive onslaught,” he said. He further claimed that with times it seems that BJP has lost it connect with the people as it doesn’t seem to be as invincible as it was earlier in 2014. When asked if PM Modi will be getting fresh term? Shourie said that PM Modi’s another term depends on ‘What Opposition will do.’ He further added, “If they adopt one single pledge, that there will be one candidate against a BJP candidate. Then, at the height of his wave, Mr Modi got 31 per cent. And opposition will be starting with 69 per cent.”

