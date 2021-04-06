PM Modi on Tuesday addressed the party workers virtually on the occasion of BJP’s 41st foundation day. Silencing opposition by taking a jibe at family-owned parties and stating that BJP is on a continuous and relentless campaign to win hearts, PM urged party workers to chalk out a 25-year personal goals and goals for the party.

On the occasion of BJP’s 41st foundation day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi not only paid tribute to party stalwarts such as Shyama Prakash Mukherjee, Pt. Deen Dyal Upadhyay, Murli Manohar Joshi and Atal Bihari Vajpayee, silenced opposition by taking a dig at family-owned parties but also urged party workers to chalk out a 25-year grand plan for BJP.

In his address, PM said, ‘Party cadres must continue to work for the welfare of the people and set 25 year personal goals and goals for the party.” He further emphasised that BJP not only represents national interest but also regional aspirations. The underpinning on the party’s regional aspirations particularly hold prime importance amid a terse electoral battle in West Bengal, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry.

Addressing the party workers, PM Modi said that the mantra of ‘Vyakti Se Bada Dal and Dal Se Bada Desh’ (the party is bigger than the individual and the nation is bigger than the party’ continues till today. The reflection of this vision of ‘One India’ expressed by Shyama Prasad Mukherjee continues till today.

Lashing out at the critics, who dub BJP’s electoral victories as an election-winning machine, PM said that those who say that BJP is an election-winning machine cannot understand the maturity of Indian democracy and the hopes and aspirations of voters. He reiterated that BJP is not an election-winning machine, rather it is on a continuous and relentless campaign to win hearts.

In a hard-hitting jibe at regional and dynastic political parties, PM Modi further added that the BJP party workers toil hard and make several sacrifices. They have been threatened, attacked and their families have also not been spared in states like Kerala and West Bengal but they remain steadfast on their mission to live and die for the country. Speaking about how parties who speak about regional aspirations have become family-owned parties, PM pointed out that the fake mask of secularism worn by these parties is finally coming off.

From his address today and multiple public addresses during election campaigning in the past couple of months, PM Modi has said it out loud that the party is not just focusing on the present but also where it is heading and should be heading in next 25 years.