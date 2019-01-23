While BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was supposed to happen sooner or later, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked why Priyanka was given only eastern Uttar Pradesh and not a national role. While the Congress has always faced heat over its family based power structure, the appointment of Priyanka Gandhi is bound to attract sharp criticism from other Opposition parties and the BJP. On a number of occasions Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the Congress calling it a "naamdar" party and projecting the ensuing Lok Sabah polls as a battle between dynasts and "kaamdar".

Terming the political entry of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as “failure” of the Congress scion Rahul Gandhi, the BJP on Wednesday slammed him saying that he needs crutches from within the family after facing rejection from various parties of the so called grand alliance. While BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra said it was supposed to happen sooner or later, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad asked why Priyanka was given only eastern Uttar Pradesh and not a national role.

Priyanaka has been named as Congress general secretary in charge of the eastern part of Uttar Pradesh, meaning she’ll directly take on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is the current MP from Varanasi and Chief Minister Yodi Adityanath whose bastion Gorakhpur is also part of the eastern UP.

Given that Uttar Pradesh is considered as the route to power at the Centre, with 80 Lok Sabha seats, the state is set to witness a high voltage election with the BSP-SP alliance and now the Congress under Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia against the ruling BJP that secured a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and state assembly polls of 2016.

Given that Uttar Pradesh is considered as the route to power at the Centre, with 80 Lok Sabha seats, the state is set to witness a high voltage election with the BSP-SP alliance and now the Congress under Priyanka Gandhi and Jyotiraditya Scindia against the ruling BJP that secured a landslide victory in the Lok Sabha polls of 2014 and state assembly polls of 2016.

