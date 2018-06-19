The BJP today pulled the plug on the alliance with Mehbooba Mufti's PDP in Jammu and Kashmir and cleared the way for Governor's rule in the state. When BJP forged the alliance back in 2015, developmental activities were on its agenda but things didn't pan out as planned.

The BJP today pulled the plug on the alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP in Jammu and Kashmir and cleared the way for Governor’s rule in the state. BJP general secretary Ram Madhav held a press conference in the afternoon and blamed the PDP for situation becoming “untenable” for the alliance to continue further.

“We are saying that continuance in (PDP-BJP) Government had become untenable. The responsibility for this kind of scenario lies with the other side,” Madhav was quoted by ANI as saying.

The suspension of the ceasefire, initiated by Mufti, by the Centre was the tripping point behind the decision. Madhav termed the ceasefire as an opportunity given to terrorists and separatists but the gesture not being reciprocated and Mufti’s demand to extend the ceasefire became bone of contention between the two partners.

Madhav referred to the killing of Shujaat Bukhari and Army personnel Auranzjeb to allude to rising instances of violence in Kashmir. The move marks the end of 3-year of coalition rule between the ideologically opposite sides.

However, there are contrasting reports about what BJP is claiming in public and what is being at play in reality. According to a report in The Hindu, the core support of BJP being alienated and the backlash from Jammu and Ladakh over were among the reasons that prompted the move.

By pulling out of the alliance, BJP has saved itself some time to regain some grounds and use the argument of PDP not fulfilling its end of the bargain to exercise direct control at ground through the governor.

According to some reports, BJP pre-empted PDP’s move as rumours were aswirl of Mehabooba pulling out before the 2019 elections.

