After handing over the resignation to Governor NN Vohra, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said that she is not shocked on BJP's decision. In a press conference, she said that muscular policy will not work in Jammu and Kashmir. The basic agenda was to do dialogue and reconciliation and spread peace in the valley.

After the BJP announced to pulls out the support to PDP in Jammu and Kashmir, CM Mehbooba Mufti handed over her resignation to the Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra. In a presser, Mehbooba Mufti said that she is not shocked with BJP’s decision. Launching a scattering attack on the saffron party, PDP leader said that she can’t treat Jammu and Kashmir as enemy territory.

PDP president said that she had thought this BJP-PDP alliance would benefit the people of Jammu and Kashmir. She also added that muscular policies cannot run in the state. The basic agenda was to do dialogue and reconciliation and spread peace in the valley.

After both the parties part their ways, the PDP president made it clear that PDP is will not explore for a further alliance.

I submitted my resignation (as J&K CM) to the Governor & told him that we are not looking to explore any other alliance: Mehbooba Mufti #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/anBjELouAK — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2018

In view to the political changes in the state, former J&K CM Omar Abdullah made it clear saying his party will not approach anyone to form the government in the state.

Earlier today, BJP general secretary Ram Madhav had announced that it is untenable to continue the alliance with PDP in Jammu and Kashmir. Addressing the media, he said that fundamental rights of the citizens are in danger in the Valley.

The announcement was made a few hours after BJP president Amit Shah had a meeting with some J&K BJP MLAs and state party president. As per reports, the BJP has sent a letter to Governor NN Vohra saying the party wants to end its alliance with PDP.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More