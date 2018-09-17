As per the video that has gone viral, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan can be seen briefing the media over several issues in Saidapet. While the BJP leader was talking to media, an auto driver from the crowd, reeling under the continuous hike in fuel prices, questioned Soundararajan over rising prices of petrol and diesel.

The unruly nature of the BJP leaders was exposed once again after they brutally thrashed an auto driver in Tamil Nadu after he had questioned the BJP state president over the rise in fuel prices. As per the video that has gone viral, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan can be seen briefing the media over several issues in Saidapet. While the BJP leader was talking to media, an auto driver from the crowd, reeling under the continuous hike in fuel prices, questioned Soundararajan over rising prices of petrol and diesel. After not getting an answer, he questions her again.

While Soundararajan posed with a happy face and gave a deaf year to the problems, the other BJP leader present with her punched, kicked and dragged the auto driver from his hair. In the video, while the auto driver was being thrashed, BJP state president Tamilisai Soundararajan completely ignored the situation and kept smiling.

The following incident took place when Tamilisai Soundararajan was in Saidpet to be a part of the Ganesh Chaturthi procession. As per reports, Tamilisai was talking to media about the H Raja episode where he had hurled abuses at the police officer and the judiciary after he was denied entry to a sensitive area.

Earlier, in order to mark their protest against the ruling government over the continuous rise in petrol and diesel price, Congress called for Bharat Bandh on September 10. The Bandh was supported by at least 21 opposition parties.

