While BJP rules in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) led by Chandrashekar Rao was in power in Telangana till last month. Rao dissolved the state government to prevent the elections from clashing with the 2019 Lok Sabha polls and capitalise the good governance perception among the masses, as per what party sources revealed.

While the election results of these states will serve to test the credential for the parties before the political showdown in 2019, it’ll be crucial for the Congress-led mahagathbandhan to test its strength against the BJP.

However, earlier today, a big blow came in the form of BSP supremo Mayawati announcing to fight the elections alone in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Not only this, she launched a blistering attack on the Congress, saying the grand old party was still clinging on to its arrogance and did not mend its ways.

In a speech that signalled that the mahagathbandhan is crumbling ahead of the 2019 elections, Mayawati said that the Congress was conspiring to finish off the BSP and its leaders were sabotaging the alliance.

