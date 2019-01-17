What was first detected in 2009 in a 10-year-old girl in California has now become a normal type of seasonal flu that is included in the flu vaccine. The flu that's now considered a seasonal flu causes respiratory illness and is known to be very contagious. The symptoms are also related to any common flu.

What was first detected in 2009 in a 10-year-old girl in California has now become a normal type of seasonal flu that is included in the flu vaccine. The fatality rate of the disease in India is around 21%, according to a report. Between 2009 and 2013, as many as 58,285 people have been affected and 3,815 swine flu deaths have been reported in India.

Yesterday, BJP president Amit Shah was admitted to AIIMS owning to swine flu infection. He arrived at the hospital later in the evening and is now under the observation of the institute’s Director Randeep Guleria.

WHAT ARE THE SYMPTOMS OF H1N1 SWINE FLU?

Any person suffering from Swine Flu will have fever, body aches, loss of appetite, sore throat, headache, fatigue, running nose, irritated eyes, fatigue, running nose, vomiting, nausea and diarrhoea.

WHAT CAUSES SWINE FLU?

Type A influenza virus is similar to that to any common virus and therefore can be contracted through with another person who is sick, from either droplet in the air that contains the live virus or by touching a surface that has been contaminated and then touching your eyes, nose, or mouth.

The H1N1 virus a mix of 3 types of influenza, humans, avian and pigs. The virus is said to have metamorphosed in pigs and in 2009 finally contracted humans, who had no immunity to it.

DIAGNOSIS

When a person contracts the disease, usually a healthy person is able to over the flu-like any normal flue within a few days, however, pregnant woman or those with a chronic illness such as asthma, diabetes, emphysema, or a heart condition, should see a doctor immediately.

