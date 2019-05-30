Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav or Muralidhar Rao: Many reports suggest several names for the coveted post including former Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda Rajya, Union Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao. These fours names have been doing rounds after news about Shah's induction into the Cabinet came.

Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav or Muralidhar Rao: As BJP chief Amit Shah is set to become Union Minister in the Cabinet of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the question arises who will take the reins of the saffron party. Many reports suggest several names for the coveted post including former Union minister Jagat Prakash Nadda Rajya, Union Minister Nitin Jairam Gadkari, Rajya Sabha member from Rajasthan Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Muralidhar Rao. These fours names have been doing rounds after news about Shah’s induction into the Cabinet came.

Among these BJP leaders, Nadda and Gadkari are stated to be top contenders for the post as the former is said to be close to BJP boss while latter has served as the BJP president from 2010 to 2013. Speculations are rife that Nadda will also take charge of the election campaign in the upcoming Assembly elections in Jharkhand, Maharashtra, and Haryana which are scheduled to be held in 2019.

The fifty-nine-year old Rajya Sabha member is currently the secretary of BJP’s parliamentary board. The saffron party’s key strategist was given the role to handle Uttar Pradesh in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections. He is said to be a key player behind the victory of BJP in general elections over SP-BSP-RLD gathbandhan. The ruling party won 62 out of the 80 parliamentary constituencies in the most populous state of the country.

Nadda, a law graduate from Himachal Pradesh University, has won the state Assembly elections thrice in his political career. He was inducted into the Cabinet of PM Modi in 2014 as the Union health minister.

Before the Lok Sabha results were announced, there were speculations that Gadkari, who described himself as a pure RSS man, would become the prime minister in case BJP does not get a majority. However, BJP’s resounding victory cleared the air and made way clear for PM Modi to take oath as the 16th prime minister of the country.

Rajasthan MP Yadav, who was appointed as the BJP’s general secretary by the then party president Gadkari in 2010, is the third player to be in the race to take over BJP’s top post. He has played an eminent role in BJP victory in Gujarat and Jharkhand Assembly elections in 2017 and 2014 respectively.

The fourth contender for the presidentship of BJP’s is Rao, who is also the Karnataka in-charge, besides serving as the national general secretary. He is said to be a master strategist in behind BJP’s win in Karnataka Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party defeated the Congress and the Janata Dal (Secular) alliance, bagging 25 out of 28 parliamentary seats.

