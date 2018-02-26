Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said that there had been no government that has acted as fast as the Narendra Modi government did on the PNB fraud case. his remarks came after the Indian National Congress (INC) chief Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for remaining quiet over the multi-crore scam allegedly involves jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi.

The reports suggest that the party chiefs Rahul Gandhi and Amit Shah have reached Karnataka on Saturday and are expected to be in the state for next three days

Thrashing Indian National Congress (INC) chief Rahul Gandhi for his attacks on the Prime Minister Narendra Modi over PNB scam, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah said that there had been no government that has acted as fast as the Narendra Modi government did. He also substantiated his statement by listing down the strict action taken against Nirav Modi after the scam. He told the reporters that there has been no government other than Modiji’s government that has taken prompt and most stringent action against any frauds committed in the past. He thrashed Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on PM Modi when the PNB fraud case surfaced.

A few days back, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi for being silent on the multi-crore scam. Taking a jibe on PM Modi, he said, why country’s chowkidar is silent on the bank fraud. The million-core fraud allegedly involves jewellers Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi. Rahul Gandhi targeted PM Modi on corruption when he was at a public rally at Vijapura and Bagalkote districts in North Karnataka. Responding to him, Amit Shah said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has already taken action against a case filed under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. The Central Bureau of Investigation had also registered a case this month.

Hitting out at the Siddaramaiah government, Shah accused it of being the three D’s: Dhokha (cheating), Dadagiri (goondaism) and dynastic politics. He also alleged that the Siddaramaiah government has become the synonym for corruption. He further added that the people of Karnataka are angry with the ruling government for dividing a community by according separate religion status. He also claimed that the next government in Karnataka will be certainly BJP as the Siddaramiah administration has failed on all fronts in Karnataka.

