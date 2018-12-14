BJP president Amit Shah on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court's verdict on Rafale jet deal saying that the truth had won. Training his guns on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that country's oldest party misled the nation and the Supreme Court's judgement was a slap on politics of lies.

BJP president Amit Shah on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Rafale jet deal saying that the truth had won. Training his guns on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that country’s oldest party misled the nation and the Supreme Court’s judgement was a slap on politics of lies.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected a probe into the Rafale jet deal saying there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar defence deal. Soon after BJP demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making allegations of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

