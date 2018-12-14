BJP president Amit Shah on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on Rafale jet deal saying that the truth had won. Training his guns on Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that country’s oldest party misled the nation and the Supreme Court’s judgement was a slap on politics of lies.
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected a probe into the Rafale jet deal saying there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar defence deal. Soon after BJP demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for making allegations of corruption against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Live Updates
Slap on the face of those spreading lies: Amit Shah
Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court rejected a probe into the Rafale jet deal saying there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the multi-billion dollar defence deal.
On Congress'demand for a JPC probe
Challenging the Congress for a discussion on Rafale deal, BJP chief said that JPC was formed only when there was a discussion in the Parliament.
Country's oldest party misled nation: Amit Shah
Suraj ke oopar kitna bhi keechad ya kitni bhi mitti ucchal lein vo swayam pe hi girti hai. Aage se vo(Rahul Gandhi) aise bachkaane aarop se bachein: Amit Shah
Rahul Gandhi should apologise: Amit Shah
"Rahul Gandhi ji should apologize to the nation for misleading people. Want to ask Rahul ji what was the source of information on basis of which he made such big allegations?," asked BJP chief Amit Shah