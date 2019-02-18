The meeting will take place in Mumbai where both the allies are likely to announce pre-poll alliance for the upcoming Lok Sabha poll which are due by May.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah will meet key BJP ally and disgruntled Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in Maharashtra on Monday to bury the hatchet and seal the pre-poll alliance deal ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections which are due by May. The Shiv Sena is a key partner of the ruling NDA government at centre and BJP-led government in Maharastra. The meeting will take place in Mumbai where both the allied partners are likely to announce about the alliance, reports said. Maharastra has a total of 48 parliamentary seats. BJP will contest from 25 seats, while Sena will field candidates from 23 parliamentary seats, media reports speculate.

Earlier, things were not going well for the two parties over various issues. The Sena has criticised the BJP for failing to meet the aspirations of people for which the party was voted to power with a clear majority in 2014 parliamentary elections.

There are issues like suppressing the farmers’ agitation in the country, transparency in voting machines, Ayodhya dispute between the two. Keeping the view these issues, Sena had last year announced that the party will contest 2019 elections alone. The party also had referred BJP as the biggest political enemy. Last year, when opposition moved a no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha, Thackeray’s party abstained from voting, leading to speculations of strife between the two. Now, in today’s meeting BJP president will utilise all his capabilities to take Sena in confidence and stitch a pre-poll alliance.

