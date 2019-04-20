In a notification, returning officer Ram Manohar Mishra stated that Rahul's office had asked for more time in denying the allegations, hence, scrutiny oh his nomination papers have been postponed till Monday i.e, April 22, 2019

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday raised objection over Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship and educational qualifications after the returning officer postponed scrutiny of his nomination papers from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The party said the Congress President did not have answers to objections raised by other candidates regarding his citizenship. BJP worker GVLN Rao addressing media said Rahul Gandhi’s name was listed as a British citizen in documents related to a company in the UK, hence it was doubtful if he was an Indian citizen.

The BJP said it was surprising that Congres supremo’s legal representative had no substantial answer against allegations raised by other candidates on the details provided in the nomination. In a notification, returning officer Ram Manohar Mishr said Rahul’s legal team had asked for more time to counter the allegations, hence, scrutiny of his nomination papers have been postponed till Monday i.e, April 22, 2019.

Amethi returning officer orders postponement of scrutiny of Congress President Rahul Gandhi’s nomination papers to 22nd April. pic.twitter.com/KLHZ7PA5qc — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 20, 2019

Earlier in the day, the lawyer of an independent candidate from Amethi asserted that Rahul declared himself as a foreign citizen in the certificate of incorporation of a company registered in the UK. He added that there were no details on the assets and profits of the company mentioned in the affidavit.

Questioning Gandhi’s educational qualifications, the independent candidate said there were mistakes in his educational certificates also.

On April 19, 2019, the Allahabad High Court asked petitioner RK Singh to approach the Central government on the citizenship of Congress president. The bench comprising Justices DK Arora and Manish Mathur directed the central government to decide in accordance with the law if the matter was brought to them.

In the petition, Singh has questioned Rahul’s citizenship as he cited that the Congress President filed an income tax return in Britan showing himself to be a citizen of Britain. He said that under Article 9 of the Constitution and Section 9 of the Indian Citizenship Act, Rahul doesn’t qualify as an Indian citizen, and hence, his Lok Sabha membership should be cancelled.

