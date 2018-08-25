BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra on Friday demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his ISIS comment. In a presser today, Sambit Patra said that Congress president has tarnished the image of the country at an international platform.

Earlier, Rahul, in his speech had accused the ruling BJP of excluding tribals, Dalits and minorities from the development narrative. “It is very dangerous in the 21st century to exclude people,” the Congress president said.

Today in a presser Sambit Patra explained the statement and demanded an apology from Congress chief. Patra asked, “if PM Modi has not given the ‘vision’ to minorities, should they join the Islamic State? “Mr Gandhi, for this comment, we can’t forgive you,” said Patra.

