Former French President Francois Hollande comments over Rafale fighters jet has resulted in a war of words between the ruling party BJP and the Congress, Hours after Congress President Rahul Gandhi questioned PM Modi's silence over Rafale deal, BJP retorted to his comments by saying he is an ill-informed leader, who is just "playing into the hands of Pakistan and China" by seeking the details of the deal.

Hours after Congress President hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over Rafale deal, the BJP retorted to his allegations on Saturday afternoon, September 22, by saying that the leader is ill-informed and he is “playing into the hands of Pakistan and China” by trying to grab details of the Rafale fighters deal. Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in a press conference, held in New Delhi, alleged that there was pressure for extra considerations and kickbacks for not finalising the Rafale deal during the UPA’s reign despite holding negotiations for many years.

the ruling party and Congress have been at loggerheads after former French President’s made an appalling claim, saying that the Government of India had proposed nil Ambani’s Reliance Defence as the India partner for the 36 Rafale fighter jet deal and that France did not have a chioice but to accept the deal.

Never before in history of independent India, has a party president used such words for a PM. We can't expect anything else from Rahul Gandhi. He has no quality or ability, he's there due to his family: Union Min RS Prasad on R Gandhi's statement '…desh ka chowkidaar chor hai' pic.twitter.com/ZqYz9PQjpl — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2018

