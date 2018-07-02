BJP's Dhan Singh Rawat shelved himself from the political controversy and termed it a case of mere childish quarrel. Commenting on the matter, BJP's Rawat said that they should be getting involved in the matter as it is among children. He added if the scuffle happened it was uncalled for. In the 30-seconder video that surfaced last week, Rawat's son was seen parking his car in the middle of the road, getting out of his SUV and showering slaps on a man who was sitting inside his car.

BJP's Rawat said that the media is trying to make a mountain out of this molehill

Just a few days ago after a video of Rajasthan BJP leader’s son, where he was seen riding high on power and thrashing a commuter for not letting him overtake, went viral on social media, his father, Dhan Singh Rawat shelved himself from the political controversy and termed it a case of mere childish quarrel. Commenting on the matter, BJP’s Rawat said that they should be getting involved in the matter as it is among children. He added if the scuffle happened it was uncalled for. In the 30-seconder video that surfaced last week, Rawat’s son was seen parking his car in the middle of the road, getting out of his SUV and showering slaps on a man who was sitting inside his car.

Further commenting on the matter, BJP’s Rawat said that the media is trying to make a mountain out of this molehill. The following incident took place a month back on June 1. However, the headlines were made last week after the video went viral on social media.

In the video, junior Panchayati Raj Minister Dhan Singh Rawat’s son Rajveer is seen with a few of his friends in a white SUV in Vidyut colony of Banswara district.

The victim was later identified as Prerak who was seen tailing the BJP leader’s son. In the video, Rajveer suddenly overtakes Prerak and blocks his car with his SUV. Later, Rajveer was seen dragging the other man out from his car and thrashing him mercilessly.

It is a matter related to children. We should not get involved in their matter. If there was a scuffle, it was wrong but we should not make mountain out of a molehill: Banswara BJP MLA Dhan Singh Rawat on his son Raja thrashing a man for not letting his car overtake #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/670MauXkOr — ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018

Meanwhile commenting on the matter, the area police said that no police complaint was filed either by the victim of his family members. A police officer added that a personnel was sent to victim’s house but they refused to file a complaing against the BJP leader’s son.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More