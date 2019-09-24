BJP's Ram Madhav says Kashmir is peaceful after the detention of a few political leaders: National General Secretary Ram Madhav has said that the revocation of Article 370 was done in the most democratic manner.

BJP’s Ram Madhav says Kashmir is peaceful after the detention of a few political leaders: BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Tuesday said that the detention of few political leaders in Kashmir had brought peace in the Valley. While speaking at the launch event of NE News, Madhav addressed a series of issues prevailing across the country, including Assam NRC, abrogation of Article 370, and the development of north-eastern states under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On being asked about the situation in Kashmir after the invalidation of Article 370 of the Constitution, Madhav said that the Valley was peaceful and asked people to plan their next holidays in Kashmir only. He claimed that people can visit the Valley anytime as the reports on protests being carried out in the Valley were a hoax.

He claimed that Article 370 was brought into the Constitution in a most undemocratic way, however, the BJP government revoked it in the most democratic manner. He further went on to say that putting some of the mainstream political leaders under house arrest was a constitutional step, which helped to bring peace to the Valley. However, the BJP leader also pointed towards the possibility that the leaders could soon be set free.

Denying the speculations of invalidating Article 371 of the Constitution, Madhav said that Article 371 was introduced after a thorough discussion with the stakeholders, thus the idea to remove it was baseless.

Speaking on the National Register of Citizen (NRC) of Assam, Madhav said that it was a Supreme Court-supervised process, adding no genuine citizens would be excluded from the list. He further denied the Opposition’s allegations that the move was aimed to exude the minorities in Assam. He added that NRC has been a demand of people of Assam for a very long time as the illegal immigrants were a threat to their livelihood and accommodation.

