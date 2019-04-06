Veteran actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha on Saturday joined Congress in the presence of Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala. The news of Bollywood’s shotgun joining Congress has been on for some time, however, no date was disclosed, but with Sinha joining the party today, the election bugle has gone one-note high. Sinha’s move to join Congress came after he was denied ticket by BJP to contest Lok Sabha 2019 polls from his home constituency Patna Sahib. The rebel BJP leader and two-time MP did not find his name in the list. He is replaced by Ravi Shankar Prasad who’ ll be contesting Sinha’s Patna Sahib seat in the upcoming elections.
Shatrughan Sinha has always been known as a rebel leader within BJP who, time and again has criticised party leadership, could be the reason BJP overlooking his candidature and fielding Ravi Shankar Prasad from the Patna Sahib constituency. Sinha has joined the BJP on its foundation day, though he said it wasn’t a deliberate move. On joining Congress, Sinha said:
Sinha’s differences with BJP could be seen in his speeches. One such episode took place on Holi as well, when the former BJP MP took to Twitter as he launched an unveiled attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while extending his Holi wishes to the nation. He said Chowkidar narrative won’t bring answers to unanswered questions. He tweeted:
The leader who is often seen attacking Prime Minister Modi had in the past also called out for new and better leadership before elections. The politician had said that PM should come out with all his black, white and grey shades.
A day before also Sinha lashed out at PM Modi in a tweet saying all his promises turned out to be vague and fake (khokhla & dhakoslas). Whereas, Rahul Gandhi had done what he promised, added the veteran actor. Shatrughan Sinha has several times criticised Prime Minister Modi over his ministerial work.
Shatrughan Sinha’s wife Poonam Sinha will be contesting against Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh from the Lucknow parliamentary constituency. Singh will be BJP’s candidate from Patna Sahib Lok Sabha seat in Bihar.
On being asked if his wife Poonam will contest from Lucknow against Rajnath Singhm, Sinha replied anything can happen (Kuch bhi ho sakta hai).
