The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases starting from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will be held on May 23.

BJP releases 4th list of candidates for 2019 Lok Sabha: The BJP on Saturday released its fourth list of 11 candidates for the ensuing Lok Sabha elections. The party announced six candidates from Telangana, 3 from Uttar Pradesh, one each from Kerala and West Bengal. Mafuja Khatun, who belongs to the Muslim community, has been given ticket from West Bengal’s Jangipur. She had left the Communist Party of India to join the BJP. She will take on former President Pranab Mukherjee’s son and Congress sitting MP Abhijeet Mukherjee.

In Telangana, the BJP announced Soyam Babu Rao from Adilabad (ST), S Kumar from Peddapalli, Banala Laxma Reddy from Zahirabad, Bhagwant Rao from Hyderabad, B Janardhan Reddy from Chelvella and Vasudev Rao from Khammam.

Pratip Chaudhary will be BJP’s candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Kairana. In last year’s by-poll, the BJP had lost the seat to RLD’s Tabassum Hasan, who was SP-BSP-RLD’s joint candidate.

The Central Election Committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party has decided the names of 11 candidates for the ensuing General Elections to the Parliamentary Constituency of different States. pic.twitter.com/VFAywxPzaQ — BJP (@BJP4India) March 23, 2019

Dr Yeshwant and Bhola Singh will contest from Nagina and Bulandshahr, respectively. Both Lok Sabha seats are reserved for Scheduled Community. In Kerala, K Surendran will contest from Pathanamthitta. The BJP has so far released 4 lists for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Earlier in the day, the NDA camp announced the list of all Bihar candidates, fielding Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad from Patna Sahib constituency. The BJP has not given a ticket to disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha, who is expected contest from the same seat on Congress’ ticket. Bihar sends 40 members to Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will contest from Varanasi, BJP president Amit Shah from Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, Union Minister Rajnath Singh from Lucknow and Smriti Irani will take on Congress president Rahul Gandhi from Amethi once again.

