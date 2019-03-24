Former Chief Minister Raman Singh's son Abhishek Singh, who is also a sitting Lok Sabha MP from Chhattisgarh, has also been denied the party ticket as the BJP had decided to drop its all incumbent MPs from Chhattisgarh and replace them with new faces. He has been replaced by Santosh Pandey.

The BJP has so far named a total of 306 candidates for forthcoming parliamentary polls

2019 Lok Sabha elections: The BJP on Sunday released its 7th list of 9 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. The list includes names from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Meghalaya and Maharashtra. The BJP has so far named a total of 306 candidates for forthcoming parliamentary polls, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Varanasi, party president Amit Shah from Gujarat’s Gandhinagar. In Chhatisgarh, Jyoti Nand Dubey will contest from Korba, Arun Shaw from Bilaspur, Vijay Bhagel from Durg, Sunil Soni from Raipur and Chunnilal Sahu from Mahasamund.

BJP releases its list of 9 candidates from Chhattisgarh, Telangana, Meghalaya and Maharashtra- Santosh Pandey to contest from Chhattisgarh's Rajnandagaon, Sunil Soni to contest from Raipur, Raghunanadan Rao from Medak in Telangana #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/sHjglUUO25 — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2019

The decision was taken in the wake of BJP’s rout in last year’s Assembly elections. The Congress had snatched the state from the BJP after its rule of 15 years. Chhatisgarh sends 11 members to Lok Sabha. Elections in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 11, 18 and 23. Votes will be counted on May 23.

Raghunandan Rao has been fielded from Telangana’s Medak. Rikman G Momin will be the BJP’s candidate from Meghalaya’s Tura (reserved for Scheduled Tribes). Sunil Baburao Mendhe has been given ticket from Maharashtra’s Bhandara-Gondiya parliamentary seat.

