2019 Lok Sabha elections: The BJP has released its 10th list of 39 candidates for Lok Sabha elections. The list included 29 names from Uttar Pradesh and 10 candidates from West Bengal. The party has fielded Union Minister Maneka Gandhi from Sultanpur parliamentary constituency in her son Varun Gandhi’s place. Earlier it was reported that Maneka Gandhi may contest from Karnal Lok Sabha seat in Haryana. Interestingly, Varun Gandhi has been fielded from Pilibhit. Ram Shankar Katheria, who was denied a ticket from Agra, will enter the Lok Sabha 2019 electoral fray from Etawah.

Rita Bahuguna Joshi will contest the Lok Sabha elections from Allahabad. Minister of State for Railways Manoj Sinha will again try his luck from Ghazipur. Veteran actor Jaya Prada, who joined the BJP earlier today, has been given a ticket from Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur. She had represented Rampur twice in Lok Sabha — in 2004 and 2009 — as a member of the Samajwadi Party, now led by Akhilesh Yadav.

In Uttar Pradesh, Jagdambika Pal will contest from Domariyaganj, BJP UP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey from Chandoli, Satyadev from Kanpur. Sitting MP and BJP veteran Murli Manohar Joshi has been denied a ticket from the seat. Virendra Singh Mast has been fielded from Ballia. Uttar Pradesh sends 80 members to Lok Sabha.

In West Bengal, Humayun Kabir will be the BJP’s candidate from Murshidabad while actor Joy Banerjee has been given a ticket from Ulberia. With this, the BJP has so far 352 candidates for forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The polls will be held over seven phases starting April 11. The votes will be counted on May 23. All 9 lists are also available on the official website of BJP — bjp.org.

BJP releases list of 29 candidates for Uttar Pradesh & 10 candidates for West Bengal for #LokSabhaElections2019 pic.twitter.com/GePR3s4tQs — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2019

