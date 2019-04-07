BJP releases election manifesto Sankalp Patra for Odisha, proposes to curb Naxalism, 10% reservation for weaker sections, women safety, capital punishment for raping girls aged 14 or younger: The BJP proposed to award capital punishment to those involved in the rape of girls aged 15 years or younger. In its declaration, the BJP said that it would implement strict security measures in all residential schools and shelter homes to ensure the safety of girl children. The elections in Odisha would be conducted in four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29. The state would go for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls.

BJP releases election manifesto Sankalp Patra for Odisha, proposes to curb Naxalism, 10% reservation for weaker sections, women safety, capital punishment for raping girls aged 14 or younger: The BJP on Sunday released its election manifesto Sankalp Patra for the forthcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in Odisha. The manifesto was unveiled by the party president Amit Shah in the state capital Bhubaneswar. Proposing to thwart Naxalism, the BJP said that it would ensure that development, forest rights and maintenance of law and order in tribal areas be given priority to curb the exploitation of tribals and Naxalism. The manifesto, which was released in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and other party leaders, proposed to provide the compensation of no less than Rs 50 lakh for the families of those who have laid down their lives for the protection of the motherland.

Highlighting the need to improve law and order in the state, the BJP proposed to empower the police force to take stringent action against goonda and anti-social elements. In its declaration, the party said that strict measures would be taken to curb the menace of illegal mining in the state and crack down on the mining mafia.

The saffron party advocated to appoint a special investigation team to probe into the Chit Fund Scam and to bring the guilty to book. The BJP promised to return the money of the victims of Chit Fund Scam as recognised by Justice MM Das Commission on a priority basis.

For the minorities of Odhisa, the BJP promised to establish a State Minority Commission for the welfare of the minorities. The party also proposed to establish a State Minority Finance Corporation to support businessmen and entrepreneurs from minority communities.

Under its Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas initiative, the BJP sought to create a separate budget to provide focused funds for the development of all backward regions of the state. The BJP endeavoured to transform the lives of the poor of Odisha and enable them to become part of the neo-middle class (Nabamadhyabit).

The BJP has advocated 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker sections of Odisha in state government jobs and educational institutes.

For the dignified and secure life of women, the BJP sought to enact legislation making a provision to award the capital punishment to those involved in the rape of girls aged 15 years or younger. It said that the party would implement strict security measures in all residential schools and shelter homes to ensure the safety of girl children.

Underlying the need to take anti-graft measures, the BJP proposed to have a zero tolerance policy towards corruption at all levels. If voted to power, the saffron party said that it would release a white paper within 100 days of forming the government on the fiscal health of the state in order to bring to light the fiscal mismanagement of the Biju Janata Dal government over the last 19 years.

Meanwhile, the state is going for simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections across the four phases on April 11, 18, 23 and 29.

