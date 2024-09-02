BJP Releases Fourth List of Candidates for Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Polls

The BJP has announced its fourth list of candidates for the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, with Ravinder Raina nominated for Nowshera and the party preparing for elections amid heightened security.

On Monday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its fourth list of candidates for the upcoming Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections. The list features six new nominees, including Ravinder Raina, who will contest from the Nowshera constituency.

Candidates Announced for Key Constituencies

With this latest list, the BJP has now announced a total of 51 candidates for the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir assembly. The party’s new nominees include:

Aijaz Hussain for Lal Chowk

Arif Raja for Edigah

Ali Mohammad Mir for Khansahib

Zahid Hussain for Chrar-i-Sharief

Ravinder Raina for Nowshera

Vibodh Gupta for Rajouri

This move comes ahead of the assembly polls set to begin on September 18. The election will be conducted in three phases, with the second phase scheduled for September 25 and the third phase on October 1. Results are expected to be announced on October 8, alongside Haryana.

Key Figures Dropped from the List

The BJP has made significant changes to its candidate lineup, dropping senior leaders such as former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh and former ministers Sat Paul Sharma, Priya Sethi, and Sham Lal Choudhary from the current list.

Election Management and Security Measures

In preparation for the assembly elections, the BJP has appointed former general secretary Ram Madhav and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy as in-charges for the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Madhav, who joined the BJP from the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in 2014, will oversee the electoral strategy.

The elections are being held amidst rising terror-related incidents in the region, particularly in Jammu. To ensure security, the Centre has deployed nearly 300 companies of paramilitary forces across several districts in the Kashmir valley, including Srinagar, Handwara, Ganderbal, and others.

Historical Context and Current Developments

Jammu and Kashmir last held assembly elections in 2014 when it was still a state. The results led to a coalition government between the BJP and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) under Mufti Mohammed Sayeed, which lasted from 2015 to 2018.