Manoj Tiwari to contest from North East Delhi, Harsh Vardhan from Chandni Chowk: The BJP on Sunday released another list of candidates for the 17th Lok Sabha elections. The saffron party named seven candidates from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab. The ruling party has fielded sitting parliamentarian Manoj Tiwari from North East Delhi and Harsh Vardhan from Delhi’s Chandni Chowk. The BJP has given the ticket to Pravesh Verma from West Delhi and Ramesh Bidhuri from South Delhi.
